Top IAF brass to meet to discuss LAC situation, rapid Rafale deployment

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The IAF brass will discuss the rapid deployment and operationalisation of the Rafale fighter jets arriving in the country by end of this month from France

Amid the ongoing tensions with China, top Air Force commanders will meet this week to discuss the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China in Eastern Ladakh and rapid operational station of the Rafale combat aircraft arriving later this month.

The top commanders will meet this week for the two-days commanders' conference starting from July 22 where they will deliberate on a range of security issues, Indian Air Force officials told ANI.

One of the main agenda points during the conference headed by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and attended by all seven of his commanders-in-chief would be about the situation on the borders with China and the forward deployments done by the force in the Eastern Ladakh and northern borders, sources said.

The Air Force has deployed its entire fleet of modern fighters like Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30, and the MiG-29 fighters all along with the advanced and forward bases from where they have been carrying out both day and night operations.

The advanced Apache attack helicopter has also been deployed in forward bases along the China border and are carrying out frequent sorties over the Eastern Ladakh region even during night time.

The IAF brass will also discuss the rapid deployment and operationalisation of the Rafale fighter jets arriving in the country by end of this month from France.

The most advanced jets of the South Asian region are going to give an edge to the Air Force over their adversaries as they are fitted with most advanced weapon systems, officials said.

The India Specific Enhancements in the fighter jets along with the long-range weapons like the Meteor air to air missiles are going to give India an edge over China and Pakistan, they said.

The Air Force is also working on the integration of the French fighters with the Russian-origin fleet and make them compatible in operations.

The IAF chief played a significant role in concluding India's biggest ever defence deal as head of the Indian Negotiation Team for the project under which 36 Rafale jets worth around Rs 60,000 crore will be coming to India under emergency purchase route.

The two squadrons of Rafale will also help India to stem the downfall in the number of fighting units in the force as well as strengthen its capabilities to carry out long-range attacks.
First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 16:45 IST

