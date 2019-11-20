Top news today: Protest against Amazon, Flipkart, Cong-NCP meeting & more

Traders to protest against Amazon, on Wednesday: CAIT

Traders in more than 700 cities will on Wednesday protest against the "unethical and unfair business practices" of e-commerce firms and Flipkart, CAIT said. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has on multiple occasions alleged that these companies were circumventing the law and abusing Press Note No 2 of the government's foreign direct investment (FDI) policy. Red here

Parliamentary panel to discuss air pollution in Delhi

A meeting of a parliamentary committee on the issue of air pollution in the capital is scheduled for Wednesday after the absence of most of its members and senior officials from its last meeting sparked outrage and raised questions over their seriousness in fighting the menace.

Sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pulled up some of the key officials, who had skipped the panel's meeting on November 15, and asked them to ensure it is not repeated.

Maharashtra govt formation: Congress-NCP meeting

With the NCP and the Congress treading cautiously over alliance with the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra is unlikely to have a government any time soon. The focus has shifted to the meeting between the Congress and NCP on Wednesday which is expected to discuss the modalities of a possible alliance.

INX media case: Supreme Court to hear Chidambaram's bail plea

The Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of senior Congress leader in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram approached the apex court challenging the judgement of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read here