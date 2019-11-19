JUST IN
Business Standard

Traders to protest against Amazon, Flipkart in 700 cities on Nov 20: CAIT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Traders in more than 700 cities will on Wednesday protest against the "unethical and unfair business practices" of e-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart, CAIT said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has on multiple occasions alleged that these companies were circumventing the law and abusing Press Note No 2 of the government's foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

During the nationwide agitation, traders will observe November 20 as 'National Protest Day' and hold 'dharna' in more than 700 cities in different states, said the body, which claims to represent 7 crore traders.

In Delhi, a massive 'dharna' will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm in Sadar Bazaar, it added.

First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 15:31 IST

