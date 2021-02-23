'Totally unfair': Mayawati attacks govt over rising fuel, LPG prices

JUST IN
Govt working on four fronts holistically to keep India healthy: PM Modi
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati addresses media during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday attacked the BJP government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, and termed the rationale of raising funds through this for public welfare "totally unfair".

"It is totally wrong and unfair to trouble people, who are already facing problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and inflation, by continuously and unnecessarily increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. The rationale of the government to raise funds for public welfare through this tax increase is not fair," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, the BSP chief said, "It is essential to immediately stop this burden on the public pocket by constantly and arbitrarily increasing the tax on petrol, diesel etc. In fact, that will be a huge welfare and favour by the government to the crores of poor, hardworking people and the middle classes of the country.

First Published: Tue, February 23 2021. 11:45 IST

