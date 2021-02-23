'Totally unfair': Mayawati attacks govt over rising fuel, LPG prices

-
ALSO READ
Premium petrol touches Rs 100 in 3 states; LPG prices hit Rs 769 a cylinder
Meghalaya govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7, says CM Sangma
Petrol crosses Rs 92 mark in Mumbai, diesel price at all-time high
59% respondents cutting spends to cope with rising fuel prices: survey
Fuel price rise paused after taking petrol rates to record high level
-
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday attacked the BJP government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, and termed the rationale of raising funds through this for public welfare "totally unfair".
"It is totally wrong and unfair to trouble people, who are already facing problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and inflation, by continuously and unnecessarily increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. The rationale of the government to raise funds for public welfare through this tax increase is not fair," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
In another tweet, the BSP chief said, "It is essential to immediately stop this burden on the public pocket by constantly and arbitrarily increasing the tax on petrol, diesel etc. In fact, that will be a huge welfare and favour by the government to the crores of poor, hardworking people and the middle classes of the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU