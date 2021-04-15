Traders' body CAIT calls for 10-day lockdown in national capital

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Domestic traders' body CAIT on Thursday asked the Delhi government to impose a complete lockdown for at least 10 days to control coronavirus infections but at the same time ensure movement of vehicles carrying essential goods for the people.
Amid surging COVID cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced weekend curfew in Delhi apart from various other curbs.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that people engaged in essential services should get e-passes on time and that the government should ensure smooth movement of vehicles at borders.
"The time has come to take a strong step in order to curb the rapid outbreak and a complete lockdown for at least 10 days in order to break the chain seems the right thing to do," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.
He said the Delhi government's decision on restrictions is a right step but inadequate as the number of cases are increasing at a very fast pace.
"It is very important to break the chain and for that it is very important to put a complete lock down for at least 10 days in Delhi. Traders of Delhi stand with the government and will continue supplies of essential commodities uninterruptedly," he added.
CAIT will soon convene a meeting of various trade organisations of Delhi and take a detailed view on all the issues-related to possible lockdown, he said.
"If necessary, the traders can also call for closing their shops," he noted.
According to him, e-commerce companies should not be allowed to sell non-essential goods under the present conditions of curfew and lockdown.
If e-commerce companies are allowed to sell non-essential commodities, then it will create an uneven-playing field for the traders whose shops will remain shut for compliance of the curfew orders in different parts of the country, he said.
"It will be highly unfair if the e-commerce players are allowed to deliver all kinds of goods whereas brick and mortar retailers are allowed to deal only in essential commodities," he noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU