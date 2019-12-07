Trafficking survivors want more focus on justice than their testimonies

A 25-year-old woman from a village in Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu, had once aspired to be an engineer. After being trafficked and getting exploited as a factory worker and later rescued by an NGO, she only wishes to reach out to the government at the Centre and encourage others like her across India to fight a colossal crime that the society ignores.

After passing Class XII, her father, an alcoholic, discouraged her from enrolling in a college. A neighbour lured her to join a textile factory in Coimbatore, with the promise of a 9-to-5 job that could allow her to independently pursue ...