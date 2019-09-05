Travel and Tourism Competitiveness index: India ranked 34th; check top 10

#34 India
India has moved up six places to rank 34th on world travel and tourism competitiveness index, driven by rich natural and cultural resources and strong price competitiveness.
#10 Switzerland
Swiss flag on the top of Mannlichen (Jungfrau region, Bern, Switzerland)
#9 Canada
An outside view of St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
#8 Italy
People wearing Santa Claus costumes sail along Venice's Grand Canal aboard traditional Venetians boats, Italy
#7 Australia
Sydney Opera House
#6 United Kingdom
Double-decker bus on the streets of London
#5 United States
A couple takes a photo of ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures
#4 Japan
People look at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan
Japan remains Asia's most competitive travel and tourism economy, ranking 4th globally, while China is by far the largest travel and tourism economy in Asia-Pacific and 13th most competitive globally (up two spots).
#3 Germany
The new headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany
#2 France
People cool off next to the fountains at Louvre Museum in Paris, France
#1 Spain
Calle de Alcalá, Street in Madrid, Spain
Spain held on to the top spot in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) latest Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report (TTCR), which ranked 140 countries on their relative strengths in global tourism and travel.
