Akshaya Tritiya 2022: People celebrate with fervour, take holy dip in Ganga

-
ALSO READ
Jewellers expect sales during Akshaya Tritiya to surpass 2019 level
UP polls: Dharmendra Pradhan urges people to welcome PM Modi in Varanasi
PhonePe announces cashback offers on gold, silver purchases via its app
Battle for UP: Leaders descend on Varanasi ahead of final phase of polls
PM Modi's Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham
-
The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya is in its full fervour across the country on Tuesday. Starting the day with a holy dip on this occasion, people took a holy dip at the sacred rivers.
In Varanasi, people worshipped Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and paid obeisance to the deities after taking a holy dip.
One of the devotees present at the venue said, "It is considered very auspicious to take a holy dip in River Ganga today. I am glad to be here with my family. I hope God wipes away the harmful effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Similar visuals were seen in Prayagraj wherein people were seen taking a holy dip in River Ganga to mark the occasion.
Several leaders from the political spheres also extended their greetings on the occasion.
Taking to twitter Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted today morning, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May Goddess Lakshmi fill everyone's life with good health, progress and prosperity."
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also Tweeted and wrote, "Greetings on the blessed occasion of #AkshayaTritiya. May your lives be filled with the gift of good health, happiness and prosperity. My best wishes to all."
"Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya," tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Akshaya Tritiya is considered a highly auspicious and holy day for Hindu communities. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha.
The word Akshaya means refers to the one who never diminishes positivity. According to several Hindu beliefs, Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. Most people purchase Gold on this day as it is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU