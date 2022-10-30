Travel time from Nagpur to Pune to be cut down to eight hours: Gadkari

The travel time for commuters undertaking their journey from to will be cut down to eight hours, Union Minister said.

Keeping in mind the inconvenience that commuters have to undergo while undertaking their journey from to at present, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samridhi Mahamarg will be connected to the newly proposed Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Access Control Green Expressway near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari -- the minister for road, transport and highways -- said this road will be undertaken for construction with a completely new alignment by NHAI.

"This will make it possible to travel from to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in two and half hours and from to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in five and half hours through Samruddhi Mahamarg," the minister said.

Travelling from Nagpur to Pune by road takes around 14 hours at present.

