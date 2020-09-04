Traveling in metro post lockdown? Don't miss these recent guidelines

Add these to your go-bag
-
Face mask or face cover and a pocket size hand sanitizer (not more than 30 ml).
-
In case you’re found traveling without a mask, Hyderabad Metro department will supply them on a payment basis. However, you will not be allowed to travel by DMRC without a face mask.
- Aarogya Setu App on your mobile phones. Its use is, however, not mandated.
Before getting-in metro-train
-
Upto 2 gates will be for entry and exit services.
-
Feeder bus service will remain suspended for Delhi metro.
-
Thermal screening and hand sanitization will be done at the time of frisking for security.
- Only 2 to 3 persons will be allowed to use lift at the same time, while people with special needs will be helped by Delhi Metro’s Customer Facilitation Agents.
New ticketing system
-
No tokens but Smart Card-holders, including QR code users on Airport Express Line, will be allowed to travel.
-
Recharge and purchase of cards will be only through cashless modes.
-
Passenger complaint books at stations will be discontinued for the time being.
- For Hyderabad metro, Smart Card, mobile QR ticket with cashless/online transactions to be encouraged but not mandated.
While traveling in metro
-
Follow alternate seating in the train or stand to maintain adequate social distancing.
-
The dwell time (stoppage) of trains at each station will be increased by 10 seconds from earlier 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds so that passengers get sufficient time to board and alight.
-
At interchange stations, the dwell time of trains will be increased by 20 seconds (from earlier 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds).
-
Hyderabad metro trains will run at five minutes’ frequency, and will change based on traffic trends.
- Stations in containment zones to remain closed.
