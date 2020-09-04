JUST IN
Traveling in metro post lockdown? Don't miss these recent guidelines

Starting September 7, most metro rail services across the country will be resumed. Here's a set of guidelines you need to follow

Add these to your go-bag

  • Face mask or face cover and a pocket size hand sanitizer (not more than 30 ml).
     
  • In case you’re found traveling without a mask, Hyderabad Metro department will supply them on a payment basis. However, you will not be allowed to travel by DMRC without a face mask.
     
  • Aarogya Setu App on your mobile phones. Its use is, however, not mandated.

 

Before getting-in metro-train

  • Upto 2 gates will be for entry and exit services.
     
  • Feeder bus service will remain suspended for Delhi metro.
     
  • Thermal screening and hand sanitization will be done at the time of frisking for security.
     
  • Only 2 to 3 persons will be allowed to use lift at the same time, while people with special needs will be helped by Delhi Metro’s Customer Facilitation Agents.

 

New ticketing system

  • No tokens but Smart Card-holders, including QR code users on Airport Express Line, will be allowed to travel.
     
  • Recharge and purchase of cards will be only through cashless modes.
     
  • Passenger complaint books at stations will be discontinued for the time being.
     
  • For Hyderabad metro, Smart Card, mobile QR ticket with cashless/online transactions to be encouraged but not mandated.

 

While traveling in metro

  • Follow alternate seating in the train or stand to maintain adequate social distancing.
     
  • The dwell time (stoppage) of trains at each station will be increased by 10 seconds from earlier 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds so that passengers get sufficient time to board and alight.
     
  • At interchange stations, the dwell time of trains will be increased by 20 seconds (from earlier 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds).
     
  • Hyderabad metro trains will run at five minutes’ frequency, and will change based on traffic trends.
     
  • Stations in containment zones to remain closed.

