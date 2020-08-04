Tribal priests from Jharkhand to take part in Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Nine 'pahans' or tribal priests



left for on Tuesday carrying with them the soil of Jharkhand and the water of rivers flowing through the state for the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony.

Chief priest Jag Lal Pahan said Lord Ram is God of all sections of the people and the opportunity to take part in the ritual for a grand temple dedicated to the deity is a proud moment for the priests.

BJP legislative party leader, Babulal Marandi who saw them off said that the participation of the tribal priests is a matter of pride for Jharkhand as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer puja at the occasion on WEdnesday.

Jharkhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha Deepak Prakash Tuesday said that August 5 will be "written in golden letters in the history of India".

Exactly a year ago, the Parliament under the leadership of Modi had erased the "stain" of Article 370 and 35A by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and strengthening the countrys unity.

The bhoomi pujan for the at on Wednesday will mark the beginning of cultural unity of the country.

