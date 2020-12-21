Tripura govt announces Rs 5-lakh health insurance cover for journalists

-
The Tripura government has said
media personnel in the state will be provided health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made the announcement of the Ayushman Tripura Scheme during the first state conference of Forum for Development and Protection of Media Community (FDPMC) in Agartala.
Deb also laid emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities for working journalists.
"I want to suggest to the leaders of FDPMC that it should prepare a list of journalists who belong to the low- income group. The state government will leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of their livelihood opportunities," he said.
When contacted, general secretary of the forum, Sebak Bhattacharya, said, "Our long-cherished dream has been fulfilled."
Deb also said the state government would provide more than 300 jackets to journalists, especially in the districts.
Earlier, 250 jackets were distributed among scribes, officials said.
