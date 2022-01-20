Tripura reports 1,185 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven new fatalities

-
Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 95,388 as 1,185 more people tested positive for the infection while seven new fatalities pushed the death toll to 852, a Health department official said on Thursday.
The state had reported 1,242 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities on Wednesday.
A total of 8,709 samples were taken up for Covid test of which 1,185 people tested positive for the infection, state's surveillance officer Dr Deep Debbarma said here.
West Tripura district logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 483 cases followed by South Tripura district (150) and Gomati district (144).
The state's average test positivity rate touched 13.61 per cent, he said, adding that a total of 86,849 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.
Tripura currently has 7,619 active COVID-19 cases.
We are monitoring the Covid situation on a day to day basis because of spurt in COVID-19 cases in the entire district. Besides providing vaccines and treatment facilities, police and the administration are working with a focus on strict compliance of Covid protocol to check the infection level, said District Magistrate, West District, Debapriya Bardhan.
The DM added, around 34,000 children in the 15-18 age group have received jabs during the past 48 hours as the state rolled out a special vaccination drive.
