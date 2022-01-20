Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 2,417 new cases and two fatalities

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
With the addition of 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,41,495 on Thursday, an official said.
At least 1,691 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,17,893 and the toll to 8,775, he said.
Of the total number of cases reported in the district so far, 2,52,073 were detected in Nashik city, 1,64,970 in other parts of the district, 13,279 in Malegaon and 7,257 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.
There are currently 14,827 patients undergoing treatment in the district, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU