Omicron patients below 60 years can take paracetamol, says expert

-
ALSO READ
No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech
Multi-vitamins, paracetamol only treatment given to 40 Omicron patients
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech
LNJP sets up 40 beds for Omicron variant patients: Medical director
-
People below 60 years of age with no comorbidities, infected by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, can begin their treatment with paracetamol, Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra's Covid task force, said.
In the latest episode of online show Health4All by Heal Foundation, Joshi, an endocrinologist at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, said that doctors are likely to prescribe antivirals like Molnupiravir, if someone above the age of 50 has a consistent fever for two days alongside two or three comorbidities.
But "Omicron patients below 60 years with no comorbidities can start symptomatic treatment with paracetamol", he said.
However, paracetamol should not be prescribed to children below the age of 18 years, to pregnant women, or to patients who require hospitalisation, he added.
Earlier, there were reports claiming that paracetamol 500 mg tablets were being given to children along with Covaxin -- the only approved Covid vaccine for teenagers in India.
Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech clarified that Paracetamol or painkillers are not recommended for teenagers after being vaccinated with Covaxin.
Further, Joshi recommended using paracetamol within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms "for patients in the high-risk population group, namely, hypertensives, diabetics, people on immunosuppressed medication, senior citizens, people with other ailments and likewise".
"Whenever we have a new disease which is constantly evolving, new treatment methods are also bound to come up. However, it is up to the doctors to identify the most vulnerable people and prescribe medication accordingly," he added.
--IANS
rvt/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU