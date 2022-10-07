JUST IN
Truck carrying devotees overturns after break failure near Pune; 13 injured

Thirteen devotees on way to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district were injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned near here on Thursday evening, said police

Topics
Maharashtra | Pune | Road Accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Thirteen devotees on way to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district were injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned near here on Thursday evening, said police.

According to the police, around two dozen devotees from Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra were heading towards Alandi in a truck after offering prayers at a temple in Jejuri near Pune city when the accident took place in Shindwane ghat. "While negotiating a slope in Shindwane ghat, the vehicle's brakes failed. The driver tried to halt the truck, but it skidded in loose soil and overturned, injuring 13 devotees," said an officer of the Loni Kalbhor police station. He said the pilgrims received minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 07:42 IST

