JUST IN
India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862
Australian govts agree on 50-50 funding split for 2032 Brisbane Olympics
India, Japan to kickstart wargames aimed at developing interoperability
Top headlines: GST council meet, non-BFSI Q3 profit shrinks, and more
3.6 magnitude earthquake hits J-K's Katra belt; no damage reported
Srinagar to host first international summit since abrogation of Article 370
Latest news LIVE: BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma tenders resignation
TMS Ep371: Trade deficit, Disney+ Hotstar, insurance stocks, Aadhaar Mitra
India will strengthen international bodies to promote Hindi, says MEA
Railways, India Post launch Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Truck carrying LPG cylinders rams into another in Ajmer, four dead

An LPG-laden truck collided with another one carrying marble in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, leaving four people dead and another injured, police said on Friday.

Topics
LPG | rajasthan | trucks

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

LPG

An LPG-laden truck collided with another one carrying marble in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, leaving four people dead and another injured, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort on Thursday night, leading to a huge traffic jam on the highway, they said.

The fire engulfed neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property.

"Four persons were burnt alive and another was injured in the accident. Neighbouring shops and residences also caught fire," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said.

He said the fire was doused late last night and traffic has now been restored on the highway.

Police teams are assessing the loss and identifying the bodies, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LPG

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 12:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU