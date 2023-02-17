Truck carrying LPG cylinders rams into another in Ajmer, four dead

-
-
An LPG-laden truck collided with another one carrying marble in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, leaving four people dead and another injured, police said on Friday.
The accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort on Thursday night, leading to a huge traffic jam on the highway, they said.
The fire engulfed neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property.
"Four persons were burnt alive and another was injured in the accident. Neighbouring shops and residences also caught fire," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said.
He said the fire was doused late last night and traffic has now been restored on the highway.
Police teams are assessing the loss and identifying the bodies, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 12:02 IST
