Truck catches fire on Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Maha's Palghar district

A truck coming to Mumbai from Ahmedabad was gutted in a fire in the Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, an incident which affected the traffic on the national highway for at least two hours

A truck coming to Mumbai from Ahmedabad was gutted in a fire on Sunday evening in the Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, an incident which affected the traffic on the national highway for at least two hours, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred near Haloli village under the limits of the Manor police station, about 92 km away from Mumbai.

A police official said the truck was operated on CNG and fully loaded when the incident occurred.

The exact cause of the fire was not known.

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 07:48 IST

