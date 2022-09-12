Truck catches fire on Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Maha's Palghar district

A truck coming to from Ahmedabad was gutted in a fire on Sunday evening in the district neighbouring Mumbai, an incident which affected the traffic on the highway for at least two hours, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred near Haloli village under the limits of the Manor police station, about 92 km away from .

A police official said the truck was operated on CNG and fully loaded when the incident occurred.

The exact cause of the fire was not known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)