Trump to join him at 'Howdy Modi' event, PM calls it a special gesture

Prime Minister on Monday said the "special gesture" of US President to join the Indian community programme in Houston signifies special friendship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he looks forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme.

"A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA...highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Modi also said that Trump's attendance at the event highlighted the strength of ties between the two countries and was a recognition of the contribution of the Indian diaspora.

"The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. #HowdyModi," he said in a tweet.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The officially confirmed Trump's arrival in a statement. The said, "On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the US and India, and Australia.

"In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister of India."

"It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the US and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.