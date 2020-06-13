Tulsi Gabbard says 'find strength, peace in Bhagavad Gita' amid Covid-19

-
-
America's first-ever Hindu lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard said during a virtual commencement address that in this chaotic time, when no one can say what tomorrow looks like, one can find certainty, strength and peace in Bhagavad Gita.
In her message, the 39-year-old Congresswoman from Hawaii urged viewers to find strength and peace in the practice of Bhakti Yoga and Karma Yoga taught to us by Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita, Gabbard told the Class of 2020 for Hindu students'.
Her address came amidst protests in the US against the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Black lives that have been snuffed out by police brutality matter; black lives snuffed out by COVID-19 also matter. We need to stop both. Protest responsibly.
Wear a mask. Social distance. Live aloha.— Tulsi Gabbard
