Turkey vaccinates over 2 million people against novel coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Novavax vaccine seems 89% effective against coronavirus in UK study
Decisive gov't actions necessary for extensive vaccine rollouts: IMF
Pakistan approves China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
EU authorises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 400 mn doses to be available
IMF urges decisive govt actions to ensure swift Covid-19 vaccine rollouts
-
Turkey has vaccinated at least 2,137,000 people in the country against the novel coronavirus after inoculation began last month, according to health authorities.
The country started mass inoculation of health workers fon January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine, reports Xinhua news agency.
After the country completes the mass vaccination, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that schools will gradually begin in-person classes as of March 1 in line with the number of COVID-19 cases.
According to the President, the government has planned the resumption of in-person classes for schools in villages as of February 15.
Turkey on Monday reported 7,719 new Covid-19 cases, including 636 symptomatic patients, increasing the overall infection tally to 2,485,182, the Health Ministry announced.
The death toll rose by 124 to 26,117, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,370,431.
The infection rate stands at 4.9 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,615 in the country, said the Ministry.
Turkey reported its first Covid-19 case on March 11, 2020.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU