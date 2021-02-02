India reports 8,635 new coronavirus cases, 94 fatalities in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
With 88,650 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 600,000 mark
-
With 8,635 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,07,66,245, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.
India has reported 13,423 discharges and 94 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,48,406 and 1,54,486 respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,63,353.
A total of 19,77,52,057 samples was tested for COVID-19 up to February 1. Out of these, 6,59,422 samples were tested on Monday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Meanwhile, 39,50,156 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the Health Ministry.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in the country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU