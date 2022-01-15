Twenty more people tests Covid-19 positive in IIT Kharagpur campus

-
ALSO READ
IIT KGP gets more than 1,600 placement offers, highest salary Rs 2.4 cr
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities for its Nanotechnology Centre
No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Home Min Amit Shah reaches Jammu; inaugurates new campus of IIT
-
Twenty more people, including eight students, residing on the IIT Kharagpur campus have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.
Twelve faculty members and non-teaching staff of the premier institute are among the new patients, he said.
"The fresh infections were reported in the last two-three days as authorities have adopted a strategy of testing and tracing to contain the spread of the disease," Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Registrar Tamal Nath told PTI.
Sixty people of the institute, including students and researchers, were found infected with COVID-19 between January 1 and 4.
All of them have recovered from the disease and they are now either in isolation or returned to their normal activities, the official said.
Most of the newly infected patients have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and the on-campus medical care team is monitoring their condition regularly, he said.
None of those who recuperated from the coronavirus infection left the campus, Nath said, adding that the COVID situation has improved.
"However, the institute has no plan to resume on-campus activities. Online classes will continue in view of the prevailing pandemic situation," the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU