IIT KGP gets more than 1,600 placement offers, highest salary Rs 2.4 cr

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur students have received more 1,600 job offers, the highest placement among all IITs, a statement issued by the premier institute said.
IIT Kharagpur achieved this feat in Phase I of placement season 2021 by achieving the target within 10 days, the statement said on Saturday.
The highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore was made to a student while 22 other students got offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9-2.4 crore.
Due to the early progress, IIT Kharagpur has concluded the first phase of placement for this year by December 11 and the second phase is proposed to start in the second week of January 2022.
It started with the Career Development Centre (CDC) of IIT Kharagpur receiving 400 plus Pre Placement offers (PPO).
IIT KGP placed 1500 plus students on the seventh day (i.e December 7, 2021) of its placement drive which surpassed all the previous years' total placement figures.
IIT Kharagpur students bagged over 22 offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9 - 2.4 crore of which over 10 offers were made by domestic companies. The total number of international offers are more than 35. The average number of hires per company has also increased, leading to an overall increase in the number of offers per day.
More than 245 companies have participated in this placement season thus contributing to this milestone. This year companies across all sectors including software, high-level coding, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking/finance, high frequency trading, etc, have participated in the process.
In the first phase of the placement session Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Uber, Honeywell, Excel and many more valuable partners have led to this successful run, the statement said.
Chairman, Career Development Centre, IIT Kharagpur, Prof. A Rajakumar, thanked all the recruiters for their "wonderful cooperation and said that they look forward to nourish the relationship and expedite more.
