Twitter didn't share details about policy of 'manipulated media' tag: Govt

has not shared specific details of how its 'Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy' was applied to label certain messages on the microblogging platform as 'manipulated Media', Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, had put "manipulated media" tag on certain tweets on an alleged Congress toolkit used to target the Centre over its COVID-19 handling. The government had asked to remove the "manipulated media" tag as the matter was before a law enforcement agency.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said as per Twitter, the labelling of certain messages as "manipulated media" has been done as per its 'Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy'.

"However, no specific details of how this policy became applicable have been shared. The government has been engaged with Twitter on this issue," he added.

The minister further stated that "...on the issue of manipulated media, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has pointed out to Twitter that they are violating the principle of natural justice and urged Twitter to be transparent and equitable in applying the criteria".

He added that the issue of labelling of user tweets as manipulated media does not come under the purview of the new IT rules that came into effect in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)