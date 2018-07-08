Two days after MEAs extradition request, Zakir Naik meets Malaysian PM

Controversial Islamic preacher met Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad briefly on Saturday.

On reports of the meeting, sources said, "There is nothing more than what has already been said. India will continue its engagement with Malaysian authorities in this matter."

On Friday, Mahathir confirmed that Naik will not be deported to India.

Mahathir's statement came two days after the (MEA) said the extradition request of Naik made by India is under active consideration by the Malaysian government.

However, the Indian government said it is yet to receive an official confirmation from Malaysia with regards to Naik's extradition.

The Investigation Agency (NIA), that is probing the cases against Naik, too, denied having any information about his return to India.

Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India.

He is facing probe both in India and Bangladesh after two of the suspects in the terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016 claimed that they were inspired by Naik's radical preachings, and were staunch followers of Naik on Facebook and on the Peace Television Channel.

The MEA had cancelled Naik's passport and asked Malaysia to hand over the Islamic preacher to India.

The 52-year-old currently holds a permanent resident status in Malaysia, which was confirmed by former Malaysian deputy prime minister Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last year.