Two drones spotted near IB in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

-
ALSO READ
BSF opens fire at Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector
Pak drone spotted close to border in Punjab, returns after BSF opens fire
BSF troops fire at a drone near international border in J-K's Arnia
BSF jurisdiction: Final report on new 50km limits, logistics prepared
60% of stubble burning cases in Punjab from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur
-
A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.
The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it Saturday night, they said.
The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said.
A search operation is underway, they added.
Another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said the officials.
The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added.
They said a search operation was going on.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 13:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU