Two drones spotted near IB in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday

Topics
Drones UAV | India Pakistan relations

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
Representative image

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it Saturday night, they said.

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said.

A search operation is underway, they added.

Another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said the officials.

The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added.

They said a search operation was going on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 13:07 IST

