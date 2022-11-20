JUST IN
Business Standard

3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Srinagar | terrorist

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 12:32 IST

