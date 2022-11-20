3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

-
Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday.
"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 12:32 IST
