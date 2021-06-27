Two drones used to carry out attack on Jammu Air Force base, say sources

-
Two drones were used to carry out an attack inside the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday, sources said.
"There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries," they added.
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.
One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.
There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.
An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it added.
