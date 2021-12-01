Two high-risk contacts of South Africa returnee test positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
Omicron, Covid 3rd wave fear lead to spike in vaccination rate in Karnataka
Hong Kong extends travel restrictions, Australia reports 5 cases of Omicron
-
A total of four high-risk (household) contacts of South Africa returnee, residing at Sector 36 of Chandigarh, were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of which, two were reported to be positive, said a District Administration press release.
The returnee and the two positive contacts were shifted to an institutional quarantine (GMCH-32) on Monday. Eight community contacts of his wife have been tested today at GMCH-32 for COVID 19. All of them have been reported to be negative, as per the press statement.
Sample of the returnee and his two positive contacts have been sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to NCDC, Delhi today, according to the statement.
The results of Whole Genome Sequencing usually take a minimum of two weeks.
In view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, all the unvaccinated adult residents are requested to immediately get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccinated persons can fight the COVID-related issues in a better way.
The press release also stated the Do's and Don'ts to safeguard against COVID infection:
Do's
Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean; Cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing; Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use; Avoid crowds and closed spaces; Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places; Always wear a mask in public places; See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). While visiting the doctor weara mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose. Dont's
Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever; Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands; Do not spit in public places.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU