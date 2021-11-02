ICC T20 WC, SA vs BAN playing 11, live toss timing, streaming details

-
A rejuvenated South Africa will look to strengthen its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final hopes, when Temba Bavuma-side lock horns with a struggling Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today.
Check ICC T20 WC points table here
South Africa have emerged as strong contenders to qualify for the semifinals after the wins over West Indies and Sri Lanka. The Proteas sit second in the group, ahead of Australia on net run rate (both teams have 4 points).
Bangladesh, on the other hand, has failed to win a single Super 12 game in its three outings so far. Its hopes of semi-final qualification are all but over after the narrow 3-run loss to West Indies last week.
Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here
South Africa vs Bangladesh playing 11
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is ruled out of the tournament. Shamim Hossain is likely to replace Shakib in Bangladesh playing 11 against South Africa. Meanwhile, the proteas would look to retain their winning combination.
South Africa playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Bangladesh playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Know about South Africa vs Bangladesh match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the SA vs BAN T20 match be played?
The SA vs BAN match is scheduled to take place on November 2, Tuesday.
Where will SA vs BAN T20 WC match be played?
The venue for the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Bangladesh and South Africa?
The ICC T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and South Africa will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the SA vs BAN T20 WC match live toss take place?
The SA vs BAN live toss between Temba Bavuma and Mahmudullah will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the SA vs BAN T20 WC match live in India?
The SA vs BAN will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the SA vs BAN match in India?
The live streaming of SA vs BAN match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain
