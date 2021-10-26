ICC T20 World Cup: SA vs WI playing 11, live toss, head-to-head record

would look to forget the batting performance in their opener, when Kieron Pollard will lead his team against Temba Bavuma's South Africa at Dubai International Stadium today. South Africa too lost their first match of the tournament but they showed some fighting spirit in that game and took the match to last over. On the other hand, West Indies was bundled out for mere 55. South Africa will head into today's clash with the psychology advantage, having inflicted a series defeat on the West Indies at home earlier this year.

Both South Africa and West Indies are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11s.

South Africa vs West Indies playing 11



South Africa playing 11 (probables): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje,

West Indies playing 11 (probables): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul.

South Africa vs West Indies head-to-head stats in T20 Internationals

Total matches played: 15

South Africa won: 9

West Indies won: 6

Total matches played: 3

South Africa won: 2

West Indies won: 1

Know about ICC T20 World Cup match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The SA vs WI match is scheduled to take place on October 26, Tuesday.

Where will SA vs WI T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the South Africa vs West Indies T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between South Africa and West Indies?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between the South Africa and West Indies will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the SA vs WI T20 WC match live toss take place?



The SA vs WI live toss between Temba Bavuma and Kieron Pollard will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the SA vs WI T20 WC match live in India?



The SA vs WI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the SA vs WI match in India?



The live streaming of SA vs WI match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are squads of both the teams:





West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher. South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder

