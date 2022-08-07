Two IndiGo engineers injured after lightning strike at Nagpur airport

-
Two IndiGo engineers were injured after they were struck by lightning on Saturday at Nagpur airport, an official said.
Both the engineers were injured in the lightning strike during the inspection of IndiGo's scheduled flight. They were rushed to the hospital where their condition is being monitored.
As per Nagpur Airport officials, the age of one of the two engineers is 28 and that of the other is 33 years.
"There was a lightning strike observed on an IndiGo ATR parked at Nagpur airport. Two of our technical staff attending the flight were affected. They were immediately given medical attention. They are both stable and under medical care," IndiGo's statement read.
First Published: Sun, August 07 2022. 15:37 IST