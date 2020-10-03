JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM Modi to inaugurate strategic Atal Tunnel between Manali and Leh today
Business Standard

Two killed in Assam over suspected witch-hunting, nine arrested so far

Nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case where a mob killed two persons in Karbi Anglong district

Topics
Assam | Witch hunting | Assam Protest

ANI  |  General News 

An elderly woman arrives to give a swab sample for the COVID-19 test at the collection centre of MMCH hospital in Guwahati.
An elderly woman arrives to give a swab sample for the COVID-19 test at the collection centre of MMCH hospital in Guwahati.

Nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case where a mob killed two persons in Karbi Anglong district here after some locals suspected them of "practising witchcraft" and a kangaroo court decided to punish them.

"They were assaulted before burning. We have arrested nine people so far. All of them accepted that they killed the two people. They were killed on the suspicion of practising witchcraft," Debojit Deori, Superintendent of Police (SP) Karbi Anglong told reporters here.

The incident took place at remote Rohimapur village under Dokmoka police station limits in Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday night. A day later, the police got to know about the case and later recovered remains of the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Romabai Halua Gaur (50) and Bijay Gaur (28).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 03 2020. 07:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU