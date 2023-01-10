Two killed in under-construction Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors bags 921 electric buses contract from Bengaluru transport corp
Rains batter Silicon city, yellow alert issued for Bengaluru till Sep 7
BMRCL's move to put up Savarkar's photo in metro station stirs controversy
Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC
FASTag in fast lane: Spike in adoption lifts toll collection past Rs 33K cr
-
A woman and her two-and-half year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the "Namma Metro" (Bengaluru Metro) on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout here collapsed, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the incident took place around 11 am, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. The height of the pillar is said to be over 40 feet and weighing several tonnes.
The deceased were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.
Police said they have registered a case and investigation will follow.
The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU