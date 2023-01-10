JUST IN
MSTC to auction 132 coal blocks; suggests bidders to read all notifications
Maharashtra political crisis: SC to commence hearing pleas on Feb 14
How can settlement be reopened, Rs 50 cr undisbursed: SC on Bhopal tradgedy
Calcutta HC Bar Association divided over attending Justice Mantha's bench
Misfortune: Musk creates Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth
More SC, ST, OBC judges in district, subordinate courts than higher courts
MoS Ajay Bhatt reaches Joshimath, holds discussions with officials
Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Shehla Rashid over tweets
Joshimath: SC declines urgent hearing, says institutions working on it
Despite rate hikes, residential sales in India at 9-year high: Knight Frank
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
MSTC to auction 132 coal blocks; suggests bidders to read all notifications
icon-arrow-left
Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC
Business Standard

BJP President JP Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries

Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country, especially in poll-bound states

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | BJP | Bharatiya Janata Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

JO Nadda
File Photo: BJP President J.P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries to deliberate on the agenda for its two-day national executive here on January 16-17.

Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country, especially in poll-bound states.

The party national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls and other issues of significance, including India's presidency of G20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party from across the country will be attending the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU