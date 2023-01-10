BJP President JP Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries

-
ALSO READ
MCD polls: AAP working against interests of common man in Delhi, says Nadda
BJP national executive meet in Delhi on Jan 16-17, Nadda's extension likely
JP Nadda extends Independence Day wishes, pays tribute to freedom fighters
JP Nadda kickstarts two-day visit to Odisha at Jagannatha Temple in Puri
JP Nadda to hold meeting with BJP's national general secretaries on Jan 10
-
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries to deliberate on the agenda for its two-day national executive here on January 16-17.
Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country, especially in poll-bound states.
The party national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls and other issues of significance, including India's presidency of G20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party from across the country will be attending the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU