Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: President Droupadi Murmu welcomed at Indore

The President arrived here to address the Indian diaspora on the occasion of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Droupadi Murmu (File photo: PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Indore airport after she landed here on Tuesday.

The President arrived here to address the Indian diaspora on the occasion of 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The President will facilitate over 50 overseas Indian and firms for their achievements, and building a better relationship between India and foreign countries.

According to the organising team of Madhya Pradesh government, over 3500 delegates from different countries, including, the US and the UK were received in Indore for three days of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that started on January 8.

The President is scheduled to attend several programmes including meeting with delegates arrived from overseas nations. Murmu will also attend a welcoming meeting for Suriname Republic President Chandrika Prasad Santokhi and Guyana Republic President Mod. Irfan Ali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the formal inaugural session on Monday reminding that - Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is held after every two years but this time it is being organised after a gap of four years - due to the Covid pandemic.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:02 IST

