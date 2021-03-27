Two militants killed, soldier injured in gunfight in J-K's Shopian

-
Two militants were killed and a soldier was injured in a gunfight between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Wangam area of South Kashmir's Shopian in the evening following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants opened fired on them.
The forces retaliated, and two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding that a soldier was injured.
He said the injured soldier was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here.
The operation is underway, he added.
