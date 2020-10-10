Two more die of COVID-19, 96 new cases in Chandigarh

Two more fatalities due to COVID-19 took the to 190 while 96 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,081 in on Saturday.

There are now 1,229 active cases in the UT, as per a medical bulletin.

As many as 157 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 11,662, it stated.

A total of 86,201 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 72,589 have tested negative while reports of 113 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)