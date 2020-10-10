Goa reports 343 new coronavirus cases; seven additional fatalities

As many as 343 persons tested



positive for coronavirus, while seven died of the infection in on Saturday, a health official said.

With the addition of the latest cases and casualties, the coastal state's tally has risen to 37,934 and the toll stands at 499, the official said.

At least 460 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 32,777, he said.

A total of 1,411 swab samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,934, new cases 343, deaths 499, discharged 32,777, active cases 4,658, samples tested till date 2,70,616.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)