Delhi records 48 more Covid-19 deaths; infection tally stands at 306,000

The national capital recorded 48 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,740, while 2,866 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.06 lakh, authorities said.

On September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when recorded 58 fatalities.

The 2,866 fresh cases came out of the 49,736 tests conducted the previous day.

Forty-eight more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,740, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

The tally of activecases on Saturday rose to 22,007 from at 21,955 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,06,559, the bulletin added.

