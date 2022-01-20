Two Sputnik doses provide two times higher antibodies than Pfizer: Study

-
ALSO READ
Govt allows export of Sputnik Light vax manufactured by Hetero Biopharma
Sputnik V, Sputnik Light will neutralise new Covid variant Omicron: Russia
90% of people in Mumbai have Covid-19 antibodies, says Sero survey
Delay in delivery of Sputnik V jab to be fully resolved in August
Single dose Sputnik Light shows 93.5% efficacy against Covid, claims RDIF
-
A study has found that two doses of Sputnik V provide two times higher virus neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 than two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.
The study was conducted at the Italian Spallanzani Institute on comparable groups of sera from individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V and Pfizer.
"The joint study by the Gamaleya Center and Spallanzani Institute confirmed the results obtained in our separate study published in December 2021.
"The hard scientific data proves Sputnik V has higher virus neutralizing activity against Omicron as compared to other vaccines and will play a major role in the global fight against this new contagious variant," Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg said in a statement.
Citing study findings, Gamaleya Center and RDIF noted that boosting with Sputnik Light as part of the "mix and match" approach may help address the lower efficacy of mRNA vaccines against Omicron as well as the documented, quickly waning, efficacy of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.
Partnerships between adenoviral and mRNA vaccines could provide for stronger protection against Omicron and other variants, they stated.
Based on the data collected by the Spallanzani Institute and results of previous studies, heterologous boosting with Sputnik Light is the best solution to increase other vaccines' efficacy and extend the booster protection period, they stated.
"Results of the study in Italy confirm Sputnik V offers the strongest protection against Omicron. The adenoviral platform has shown high efficacy in fighting mutations of COVID previously.
"Partnership of different platforms is the key and heterologous ("mix & match") boosting with Sputnik Light will help strengthen efficacy of other vaccines in light of combined Delta and Omicron challenge," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.
The Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU