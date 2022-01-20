Record 5,992 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 more die

on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661, while seven deaths due to the disease were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The previous highest one-day jump in infections was recorded on Wednesday when 5,818 fresh cases were registered in the Union Territory.

During the second wave of the pandemic, had on May 7 last year detected 5,443 new cases.

Out of the fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 1,920 were from the Jammu division and 4,072 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,306 new cases, followed by Jammu district which registered 1,217 such infections.

There are 31,044 active cases in the Union Territory, while the count of recoveries stands at 3,43,031, the officials said.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,586 in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)