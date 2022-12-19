JUST IN
Rs 125-cr Gandhi Sevagram project to pick up pace in Nava Raipur
2.5 mt of paddy worth Rs 5,200 cr procured in Uttar Pradesh so far
Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win
Bihar hooch tragedy: Spirit kept at police station wasn't used, says DGP
PM Modi condoles death of 1971 India-Pak war hero Bhairon Singh Rathore
Tech needs responsible regulations and certainty in legal framework: Pichai
BJP leaders agst English but their children study in English schools: Rahul
BJP govt talks like a lion, acts like a mouse: Kharge on border faceoff
Prez Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent, wisdom
RSS-affiliated BKS warns govt of trouble if farmers demand not met on time
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
HC slams TMC govt over compensation delay to family of rape, murder victim
icon-arrow-left
2 more Covid deaths reported in Beijing as millions hit by Omicron variant
Business Standard

U'khand HC bans mechanised mining in riverbeds, asks DMs to seize machines

The court passed these orders while hearing a PIL

Topics
Uttarakhand | mining activity

Press Trust of India  |  Nainital (U'khand) 

sand mining, rivers, ecology, environment, Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday banned mechanised mining in riverbeds in the state.

A division bench of High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe passed these orders while hearing a PIL. All the district magistrates have been asked to ensure compliance by issuing this order.

The PIL, filed by Haldwani resident Gagan Parashar and others, has alleged that heavy machinery is being used for mining in the state's riverbeds. The petition also states that there is a difference in the rates of 'royalty' in government and private mining.

In this regard, the Bench asked the State Mines Secretary that the rate of mining 'royalty' on the website of the Forest Development Corporation has been mentioned as Rs 31 per quintal, while on the website of private miners it is Rs 12 per quintal.

The Mines Secretary has been directed to file an affidavit in the court in this regard by January 12.

The court has also ordered the DMs to confiscate the machines being used for sand mining.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 23:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU