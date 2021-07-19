U'khand increases stipend of MBBS interns from Rs 7,500 to Rs 17,000/month

Lauding the contribution of and paramedical staff in combating COVID-19, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday raised the stipend of intern of state medical colleges from Rs 7,500 to Rs 17,000 per month.

Dhami took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote: "Stipend to intern of state medical colleges raised from Rs 7,500 per month to Rs 17,000 per month has been approved. The contribution of our doctors and paramedical staff has been commendable in reducing the impact of COVID-19 and providing prompt treatment to the victims."

This comes at a time when the country is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

currently has 623 total active cases, 3,27,464 total recoveries and 7,356 cumulative deaths, as per the government data.

India recorded 41,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.13 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India witnessed 42,004 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,02,69,796.

