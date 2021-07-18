Maharashtra CM takes stock of preparedness in rain-battered Mumbai

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days and issuing orange alert for Mumbai and the Konkan coast.
Thackeray directed the agencies to remain more alert and asked authorities to keep a watch on landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.
The chief minister reviewed the situation arising out of the heavy rains which pounded Mumbai and neighbouring areas overnight on Saturday, it said.
The CM said power companies should remain careful as high-tension towers are located in the vicinity of many residential areas.
"Underground areas should also be cleared given that the water purification centre located in Bhandup in suburban Mumbai was flooded due to rains," the release quoted the CM as saying.
The chief minister directed authorities to ensure that health workers in COVID-19 centres and field hospitals are kept on standby and steps be taken to ensure there is no spread of water-borne diseases.
Twenty-five people died in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday, officials said.
Mumbai civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, who also attended the meeting, said municipal workers and officers are on duty round-the-clock.
Meanwhile, Jayanta Sarkar of the India Meteorological Department told the meeting that an "orange alert" was issued for Mumbai and the Konkan coast for the next five days.
As per the forecast, winds might blow at the speed of 50 to 60 km per hour. Heavy rains are expected on July 23 as well, the Met department said.
