UAE announces travel ban on citizens unvaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines

UAE has announced a travel ban on citizens unvaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines from January 10 with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated.
"Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated," the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a tweet on Saturday.
However, the authority has said that it would not be applicable for those medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian and treatment cases.
This comes as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is rallying infections in a large number of countries and has surged the hospitalisations in the US and Europe.
The massive spread of the virus, surges in infections and hospitalisations have also led to the cancellation of a large number of flights as fear of the Omicron spread grows.
