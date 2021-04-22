UAE bans travel from India from Sunday as Covid cases rise: reports

-
The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, according to media reports here on Thursday.
The travel ban will come into effect from 11.59 pm on Saturday, April 24, and is subject to review after 10 days, the Gulf News reported.
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, the report said.
However, departure flights will continue to operate, it added.
UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations are exempted from the above conditions, it said.
According to Khaleej Times, people are barred from booking flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia websites.
The UAE is the latest country to impose a travel ban on passengers from India after it recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.
