Maulana Wahiduddin will be remembered for his knowledge on spirituality: PM

Prime Minister on Thursday expressed his condolences on the death of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and said that he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. Rest in Peace."

Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on Wednesday. He was 96.

In 2000, Khan was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award.

