UAE lifts entry ban for vaccinated residents of India, some other countries

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday residents who had been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organization could return as of Sept. 12 from a list of previously suspended countries.
Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is due to open the Expo 2020 world fair on Oct. 1 after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The regional business and tourism hub is relying on the fair to give its economy a boost.
Organisers had previously said they expect remaining UAE flight restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections to be lifted in time for Expo 2020.
Countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from Sept. 12 are: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.
Approval must be sought from the UAE government to return, and various PCR tests must be taken, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter.
